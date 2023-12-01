Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, episode 8, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty S07E08 Cold Open: Water-T's Back Crunching Numbers

Water-T's got a prophecy to fulfill (if he can figure it out) in the cold open to Rick and Morty S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie."

Article Summary Water-T continues his journey crunching numbers with a prophecy in Rick and Morty S07E08.

Adult Swim released an action-packed cold open for this weekend's episode.

Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden discuss taking over the iconic voices post-Justin Roiland.

The new voice actors reveal audition experiences and their approach to fan criticism.

When we last left Ice-T, he helped save Earth from losing a very deadly song competition in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S02E05: "Get Schwifty" before heading home to Alphabetrium to have his exile lifted and his status was Water-T reinstated before a reconciliation with his father. But that would be short-lived, with a surprise attack by the Numbericons proving fatal to Water-T's father – and sending Water-T on a mission to "crunch the numbers." But when his father leaves him with a prophecy to decipher, there's only one place Water-T can go for answers – a place he doesn't seem too thrilled to be visiting:

Here's a look at the cold open to S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie", followed by a look back at the original promo where it seems that Water-T & Mr. Goldenfold have some unresolved issues:

Rick and Morty Voice Actors on Replacing Roiland, Critics & More

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, our new Rick and Morty – Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively – shared how they responded when the news hit that series co-creator Justin Roiland was being replaced as the voice of the dimension-hopping duo. In addition, Cardoni & Belden offered some insight into the casting process and what it was like coming aboard the Emmy Award-winning animated series – including what Harmon and series showrunner Scott Marder put them through. And finally, the duo discusses the online critics and if they've been following what's happening on social media:

Cardoni & Belden Didn't Hesitate When News Hit That Justin Roiland Was Being Replaced:

Belden: "'I got to jump on this.' I emailed my agent and said, 'If you got any requests for this 'Rick and Morty' thing, I do a decent Rick and Morty, so I'd love to be considered and to send them my stuff.'"

It Helped That the Duo Had Already Been Practicing the Voices:

Belden: "Oh, yeah. I think, like most fans, I had done impressions of Rick and Morty for fun with my friends. And over time, I guess I was doing it enough that it turned into something that I thought I could really do."

Cardoni: "Same. I already had an impression reel that I had given to my managers that included 'Rick and Morty' voices. But as Harry mentioned, it was, 'Wow, this could be a big opportunity; I think I could do these voices.'"

We Could've Ended Up with Cardoni as Morty and Belden as Rick Since They Auditioned for Both Roles:

Belden: "Most 'Rick and Morty' fans don't just imitate one of them. Ian and I have laughed because I thought my Rick was a lot stronger than my Morty, which shows how much I know."

Cardoni: "And I thought during the audition process that my Morty was getting stronger. So, during the process, we were both up for both."

Cardoni & Belden Share Some Insights Into the Casting & Voice Work Process:

Belden: "Like, 'What if Morty was just channeling Rick here?' 'What if Morty wasn't quite as submissive, but he was really dominating and angry here?' 'What if he was being a bit cold and calculated, much like a certain Morty who wears an eyepatch?' You could tell they were having a lot of fun with us."

Cardoni: "There was a session with Scott where I had to do some matching to Chris Parnell's character, who had voiced his half of a combined being. That's a skill to match existing animation but also match the timing of another actor without that actor being there. Also, towards the end, they brought in a vocal coach for us to work with – even before we were cast. What that showed me is that as rigorous and exhausting as that process was, they were looking out for us. It was a preview of how supportive and how conscious they were of not hurting our voices or going overboard."

Cardoni & Belden Are Focusing on Their Work – Not Their Critics:

Cardoni: "I try to avoid that. My focus has been on doing the best voice I can. I avoid going down any rabbit holes online. As a fan, I know this show touches people worldwide, and the characters mean a lot to the fans. I share that love of the show and care for the character. Wanting to be my best Rick is with me every time I record."

Belden: "I'm not allowed to look at the online comments. My girlfriend won't let me. So, I've had blinders on through this whole process. I completely understand people being nervous. Change is scary, especially with something so iconic that many people love. But nobody is going to be a harsher critic than yourself. So, I'm striving to be the best Morty I can be."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!