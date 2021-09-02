Rick and Morty Season 5: Rick Wasn't Joking About Those Crows, Morty

So earlier today, we pretty much assumed we had taken care of things when it came to covering this Sunday's one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. After pimping our Season 6 prediction (more on that here), we shared a look at a DIY "Fart" from S02E02 "Mortynight Run" and then we went about our day. But then we saw the mini-promo below for "Rick and Two Crows" and our brains started twitching a bit. So is Rick going to make good on his promise to replace Morty with two crows after they won the spin of Rick's wheel (in case you're confused, check out the trailer below and then come back). So does that mean we'll be getting some adventures with Rick rocking something that's a cross between Van Helsing and Witchfinder General. The other thing we thought is that it could also be a clue to the next anime-inspired short like the impressive ones we've been treated to in the past (you can check those out below, too).

And here's a look at the teaser in motion with a design that's begging to be made into a hoodie (we're ready to spend money):

So with that in mind, here's another look at the extended trailer for the September 5th one-hour season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. Thus, the crows. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack":

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

