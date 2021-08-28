Rick and Morty "Schwiftiest" Vid Has Us Concerned; Our S06 Prediction

So with a little more than a week to go before the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty wraps, viewers are being treated to one of those "greatest hits" videos that usually come out before a season or series finale. But considering just how bad things have gotten between the dimension-hopping duo this season, we can't shake this feeling of dread we're getting from "5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo." Like one of those moments when viewers are asked to remember the "better times" before some game-changing thing happens. Personally? I'd like to see Space Beth take Morty with her for a while in Season 6- a ton of short-term and long-term storyline potential there (and Harmon did say that Space Beth would have more of a presence next season) Morty would get the best of both worlds (family & adventure) while Rick can hopefully gain a better "appreciation" of things (fingers crossed). Though I'm sure Rick's willingness to jump into adventures without moralizing and Rick coming to a better understanding of the important role Morty plays to win the day & have our duo back together by around mid-season. Of course, I could be completely, totally, 103% wrong so there's that.

Now here's a look at five seasons' worth of examples of Rick & Morty being the Schwiftiest duo in the galaxy- though if we had a vote? We're all-in on S02E04 "Total Rickall":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 5 Seasons of the Schwiftiest Duo | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXff1_zYiFs&t=57s)

As promised, here's a look at the extended trailer for the September 5th one-hour season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Extended Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEPQD4I_HYw)

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)

