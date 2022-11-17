Rick and Morty Season 6: Butter Robot's New Purpose; Jerry Owns S06?

At the time we're writing this, we're only a little more than 72 hours away from the midseason return of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for the second half of its sixth season. As we saw from the cold opening from "Full Meta Jackrick" that was released yesterday (more on that in a minute), our dimension-hopping duo will be doing a deep meta dive when they hit our screens. But it was an appearance by Butter Robot ("ButterBot") in a mini-teaser that was released today that has us really excited. Why? Because it looks like ButterBot has a new purpose! Except… well… we're not getting the impression that it was the kind of promotion that ButterBot was hoping for.

Here's a look at the moment that was shared by the Adult Swim series' social media accounts, followed by a look back at what we previously learned about the show's return:

And in the following compilation, Adult Swim UK makes the case that Jerry's the real hero of the season so far, having stolen more than his fair share of moments. Check out the clip, and then let us know if you agree of if you think they're off the mark:

A Look at Rick and Morty S06E07 "Full Meta Jackrick" Cold Open

Adult Swim was kind enough to share the cold open for the seventh episode of the season, "Full Meta Jackrick" (which already offers a pretty hefty clue as to where this is all going), that recaps what went on earlier this season. Like when the duo met Jack the Ripper? Or Summer announced she was pregnant? How about when it was raining meatballs? Or attending Jerry's funeral? What about that time Rick and Morty helped Tony Hawk solve that murder? Of course, you remember! If you don't, that's okay… because neither does Rick. And that spells huge trouble as the duo finds themselves stuck in a "Previously On" trap that's keeping them from moving forward. Yeah, we know. Our head hurts, too. So to have your brain bleed ever so slightly, check out the following cold open for this Sunday's return of Rick and Morty (which is close to becoming our favorite cold open of the series run so far):

And here's a look back at the official teaser trailer released earlier this month for the return of Harmon and Roiland's Rick and Morty, hitting Adult Swim Screens this Sunday night, November 20th: