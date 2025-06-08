Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly."

With the next episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 hitting tonight, we've put together a complete preview package to get you in the mood for S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly." Along with the official overview, we will also look at the episode trailer and two sneak peeks. In addition, Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty) drops some ten-ton teases about tonight's chapter, while series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder address how the events from last season will impact our dimension-hopping duo and the rest of the family moving forward.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 3: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly" – Some guys wanna rebuild the citadel, broh; seems like a bad idea, broh; yeehaw stuff, broh. Written by Albro Lundy, James Siciliano, and Michael Kellner.

Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden Tease Easter Eggs, Callbacks

A day before tonight's episode, Cardoni and Belden checked in during IGN Live on Saturday to discuss the return of the Emmy Award-winning series, how it's been for them settling into their respective voice roles, Rick and Morty's favorite video games, and even thoughts on the Minecraft movie. The duo also had some very interesting things to say about the season's third episode, teasing that viewers will be treated to some new Ricks and Mortys and possibly some storyline threads that connect with the show's overall universe and previous episodes.

According to Cardoni, this weekend's episode is "going to feature a lot of really cool versions of us, I think that, you know, fans have a lot to look forward to tomorrow's episode. So what happens after the clip you just saw is going to be really exciting, and it was a lot of fun to record. There's some new versions of us out there." Belden added, "Yeah, there's a lot of great variety in this episode airing tomorrow night. Yeah, we get to see a lot of different sides of the Rick and Morty that we know."

If you're assuming that means easter eggs and callbacks to previous episodes are going to be in play, you're right. "There's a few Easter eggs in that clip, too. I mean, you can see some Citadel wreckage, [in the clip released], and so you know that's going to kind of feature some… maybe some callbacks, and you know, things that we've seen, you know, from previous episodes that are really exciting for fans. I think it's going to be a good one," Cardoni revealed.

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

