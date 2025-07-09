Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 8: "Nomortland" Preview: Too Many Jerrys?

It looks like a strange case of one Jerry too many in this early preview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 8: "Nomortland."

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 8, "Nomortland," teases a bizarre double Jerry scenario in the Smith home.

Jerry meets an unemployed friend, sparking confusion and hilarious chaos for the family in the upcoming episode.

James Gunn and Zack Snyder's unexpected cameos in Season 8 continue to generate buzz among fans and critics alike.

Showrunner Scott Marder reveals how Hollywood satire and fandom commentary shaped this season's standout episodes.

Even as folks continue to buzz about James Gunn and Zack Snyder appearing in this past weekend's episode, we're looking ahead to what Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 has to offer on Sunday night. In the promo for S08E08: "Nomortland," it looks like a typical morning in the Smith household, though Jerry seems eerily quiet – and very unshaven. Except, it's not Jerry. At least, that's what looks to be in play when our Jerry enters the scene, just as confused as we are. Here's a look at the official overview and promo trailer for our dimension-hopping duo's next adventure, followed by a look back at how Gunn and Snyder's appearance came together (along with an official clip released by Adult Swim).

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 8: "Nomortland" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 8: "Nomortland" – By chance, Jerry makes a friend who's just as unemployed as he is. Directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca and written by Albro Lundy and James Siciliano.

Showrunner on Working with James Gunn and Zack Snyder

Speaking with Variety, Showrunner Scott Marder offered some insights into landing the two for the special episode and much more. A couple of interesting tidbits before jumping into Marder's deep dives: Gunn recorded his lines for the episode the morning after completing principal production on Superman, series co-creator Dan Harmon was involved in writing the "Superman" back-and-forth between Gunn and Snyder, and Snyder is up for returning. Oh, and that image that Gunn and Snyder shared of the two of them together from a while back? Yup… now here's a look at some highlights from Marder:

Marder on Bringing Gunn and Snyder Aboard: "They were good sports. Both of those guys sort of implied that this is the show they watch when they have downtime. So they were thrilled to get to be a part of the world, and there was no pushback or bristling. If anything, they laughed at anything we threw at them. There were probably, frankly, even more digs and more silly things we could have used. All they did was laugh it off."

Marder on Targeting Warner Bros. Discovery, Inviting Gunn: "We were like, if we're going to do a movie and we're going skewer Hollywood, we feel like we have to include our bosses. So we started thinking about Warner Bros. Who'd be a good face to be kind of the villain here? James Gunn just seemed like such a good choice. We were all pretty sure that whenever Schrab reached out Gunn he would be a million percent in the middle of doing 'Superman.' But he not only did he respond instantly with a yes, but I think he ran it up the chain at Warner Bros. that same day. We had people on our production side who were like, 'How is it that James Gunn and Zaslav and all these people already know about this episode?' We didn't think it would actually move this quickly."

Marder on Calling Out Geek Fandom: "For sure, it's a very high-class situation to have such a passionate audience. It was certainly very organic to the episode. You're always hearing how everyone could do it better and how it seems so easy. Rick and Morty think they can make a better movie. They're given the keys to the kingdom. And it's not as easy as it seems. Writing is really hard. It's a lot easier to sit on your couch and nitpick something than it is to do the heavy lifting of doing it yourself. So that was all the stuff that we tried to do in a really fun, quick, kinetic way in this episode, without being too up on a soapbox."

