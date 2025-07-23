Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale: Rick Sanchez, Father of the Year?!?

Jerry defends Rick (?!?) in this look at the Season 8 finale of Rick and Morty, S08E10: "Hot Rick." Plus, Adult Swim's SDCC 2025 plans!

The overview for Episode 10: "Hot Rick," teases past issues being confronted.

Adult Swim's SDCC 2025 "Pirate Purrrty on the Green" brings epic events and first looks.

Panels feature sneak peeks for Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and Robot Chicken's 20th anniversary.

Believe it or not, we are staring down the Season 8 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty this weekend. From what we've seen of S08E10: "Hot Rick" so far, Jerry defends Rick from Beth and Space Beth. Yes, you read that right. Look, we know that there's been a bit of a "thawing" between Rick and Jerry over the past few seasons – but this vibes like something is very off. Here's a look at the brief but interesting overview for the season finale, along with the official episode promo. In addition, we have a look at what's going down during Adult Swim's "Pirate Purrrty On The Green" at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – including a preview of the season finale and a lot more animated goodness.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10: "Hot Rick" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10: "Hot Rick" – Sometimes we try weird stuff to let go of the past. Written by Albro Lundy IV and James Siciliano.

Adult Swim's "Pirate Purrrty On The Green": SDCC 2025

Adult Swim's "Pirate Purrrty On The Green" will offer attendees a lineup of games, photo-ops, very cool special events, and more. Fans of Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends will be treated to episode table reads with the cast – with Harry Belden and Ian Cardoni taking part in their first Rick and Morty SDCC panel. And don't think for one second that the 20th anniversary of Matt Senreich and Seth Green's Robot Chicken was forgotten about – here's a look!

What's the Deal with Adult Swim's "Pirate Purrrty on the Green" During SDCC 2025?

Adult Swim will bring its famed pirate ship outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way), this time with a feline twist! The "Pirate Purrrty on the Green" will be the setting for the following special events:

"Robot Chicken" – A Celebration 20 Years in the Making – Come celebrate 20 years of hilarious stop-motion comedy with Matt Senreich, Seth Green, and special guests. Get an inside peek at what it's like to be a part of one of Adult Swim's longest-running, highly acclaimed shows. Thursday (7/24) at 7:15 pm

Adult Swim Presents: Live Table Reads – Brace yourself for an exclusive live table read with the voice casts from Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends that's equal parts chaotic, emotional, and probably the best thing you'll ever witness. Friday (7/25) at 7:15 pm

Adult Swim's Night of New – Attendees to this special outdoor screening event will be the first to experience a collection of never-before-aired Adult Swim content featuring full-length episodes of Smiling Friends, Women Wearing Should Pads, Haha, You Clowns, and an early look at the season 8 finale of Rick and Morty, alongside more new Adult Swim content. Saturday (7/26) at 7:15 pm

What Else Is There to Do at Adult Swim's "Pirate Purrrty on the Green" During SDCC 2025?

Open Thursday through Saturday from 1 pm–7 pm, the "Pirate Purrrty on the Green" invites fans to embark on a treasure hunt of immersive experiences, giveaways, and feline-fueled fun – no badge required! Highlights include:

"SMILING FRIENDS" Break Room – Step into a real-life recreation of the iconic break room, snap a photo, and get exclusive merch.

"Rick and Morty" Buttworld Bounce House– Bounce into the bizarre with this inflatable tribute to one of the show's most unforgettable dimensions.

Adopt-a-Cuy Station– Inspired by the upcoming series Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, fans can take home their very own (plush) pet cuy.

"Common Side Effects" Mushroom Hunt– Search for hidden fungi and claim an exclusive plushie from the upcoming series.

Games, Photo Ops, and Nightly DJ Sets– The party doesn't stop with interactive games, themed photo moments, and live DJ sets under the stars.

BUT WAIT! THERE'S MORE! The activation also features the DIRECTV Face Painting Zone, where fans can choose from custom designs inspired by Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and more – plus walk away with a framed photo souvenir. DIRECTV will also provide raffle giveaways during Saturday's "Adult Swim Night of New" screening event.

And don't miss the daily giveaway: the first 750 fans to arrive at 1 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will receive an exclusive Smiling Friends vinyl figure. For full details on the "Pirate Purrrty on the Green," visit the link.

What's the Deal with Adult Swim's San Diego Comic-Con Panels?

The celebration continues inside the Hilton Bayfront's Indigo Ballroom with a series of panels featuring never-before-seen content, breaking news, and more surprises. Here's a look:

Adult Swim's "Haha, You Clowns" Series Premiere Preview – We're just over here trying to figure out how this dad got blessed with such great sons. Their mom would be very proud if she were alive; we can tell you that right now. Come get comfortable as we join Joe Cappa, creator of Adult Swim's new series Haha, You Clowns, alongside EP Carl Faruolo and Adult Swim's Vice President of Development Cameron Tang to hear all about these amazing boys and their father, watch a world premiere from the new season, and maybe- just maybe- shed a tear along the way. Friday (7/25) at 12 pm, Indigo Ballroom at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Adult Swim's"Rick and Morty" Season 8: The Panel – Ooh wee! After a two-year hiatus from Comic-Con, Rick and Morty is back with Season 8. Join EPs Dan Harmon and Scott Marder and voice cast Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell for a must-attend panel. This is your chance to hear breaking news, explore new dimensions, uncover hidden Easter eggs, and get answers to your burning questions about the latest episodes. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into adventures that await in the Rick and Morty universe. Friday (7/25) at 1 pm, Indigo Ballroom at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Adult Swim's "SMILING FRIENDS" Season 3 Preview – The Smiling Friends are here to make you smile! Join co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a first look at Season 3. Pim, Charlie, Glep, Alan, and Mr. Boss are embarking on new adventures with new clients. This panel is your chance to watch an exclusive sneak peek and get behind-the-scenes of the new season. Oh boy! Friday (7/25) at 2 pm, Indigo Ballroom at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

