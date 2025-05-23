Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Ramifications

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder discuss how Season 8 will see the fallout from Rick putting down Rick Prime.

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

In Summer's (Spencer Grammer) defense? Whatever ends up going down during the Season 8 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, no one can say that she didn't try to start her day feeling empowered and inspired. Unfortunately, in the clip you're about to see from this Sunday's episode, the horrors of high school and being a teenager seemed committed to wrecking any hope Summer has for even one decent day. Are we worried about where this could all be leading? Oh yeah… because Summer is definitely her grandfather's granddaughter. Here's an early preview for the return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S08E01 "Summer of All Fears":

Here's a look back at the first official trailer for Season 8 and the new show open, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty on May 25th:

Assuming that the order they were shown is also the running order for the season, here's a look back at the Season 8 episode titles that were released, followed by a look at the announcement trailer:

S08E01 "Summer of All Fears"

S08E02: "Valkyrick"

S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly"

S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry"

S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

S08E06: "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"

S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction"

S08E08: "Nomortland"

S08E09: "Morty Daddy"

S08E10: "Hot Rick"

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

In March, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!