Rick and Morty Team Deep Dive Into "Bethic Twinstinct"; S06E04 Preview

Yup, we had a feeling that this weekend's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty would be about a whole lot more than just video games. Because by the time "Bethic Twinstinct" wrapped, viewers were offered an examination of Beth coming to understand who she truly is, several examples of just how toxic the family still is (so much for our sixth season hopes), and a whole lot of questions left in its aftermath. Like, was Beth sleeping on the couch in the promo for next Sunday's episode? Before you head over here to check out our thoughts on the episode, Harmon, writer Anne Lane, and showrunner Scott Marder do a deep dive into some of the themes the episode was looking to tackle.

Here's a look at the latest edition of Inside The Episode: "Bethic Twinstinct," and make sure to stick around for a preview of what's to come next week:

Now here's a look at the first promo for next Sunday's episode, S06E04 "Night Family," as Rick unveils a new device that the family wants to get their hands on. Seriously… what could go wrong?

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: