Rick and Morty S06E03 "Bethic Twinstinct" Review: Family Toxicity x 2

After last week's examination of simulation theory & how organized religion can form around anything (as well as taking the award for the most amount of times the phrase "Die Hard" has ever been said in the span of a half-hour), this week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty is vibing like we have a swerve on the way. Why? Because most of what we've seen so far has been based around Rick, Morty, Summer, and a new state-of-the-art, ultra-realistic video game console courtesy of Space Beth. And yet, there was that one preview where Jerry's touching Thanksgiving toast quickly turned into either a cry for help or a passive-aggressive threat. It seemed to hint at another plotline with our Beths, and considering that the episode is entitled "Bethic Twinstinct"? Yeah, we're a little curious. So with that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sing and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before doing a deep dive into this week's chapter.

"Rick and Morty" Season 6 Episode 3 "Bethic Twinstinct" Real-Time Thoughts & Observations

So we're starting with the "turkey" preview that was released, where we learn that Space Beth is home for the holidays (and mocking his inability to use his portal gun).

Seriously… Rick was right. Jerry's "superpower" is on full display in that toast. I love how the family's facial expressions track just how badly the toast goes…

Space Beth with the "Doctor Who" reference… nice.

How can you not appreciate the beautiful toxicity of Rick, Morty & Summer's relationship?

Ummm… are Beth and Space Beth flirting with one another? Yup… and Summer saw it almost happen. So guess who's escaping into the video game world to avoid what she saw?

Of course, Jerry wants to do a jigsaw puzzle…

Okay, so now Morty saw Beth and Space Beth having sex, and… guess who's joining Summer in the video game world?

Damn. Summer's cold when it comes to losing Jerry.

That might've been some of the best father-son advice Rick has ever given Beth… and very revealing how Rick also had past instances of "forgetting the ice cream."

So Beth and Space Beth… is that masturbation?

I'm truly surprised by how close the show's come in this episode to breaking up the family and if the video game industry needs an argument as to why they're important. It's this episode…

Holy crap, I'm hating the shit out of Space Beth right now…

"I'd be lucky enough to be torn apart by Beth Sanchez": Oh, Jerry… and Rick putting a failsafe trigger in Jerry for these types of situations was actually kinda sweet (in a very dark, twisted, cynical, Rick kinda way).

LOL: Rick and I agree on Wonder Woman 1984… and you know things are messed up when Rick gets the high ground over Beth and Space Beth.

LOL II: Morty going off on their ages and the number of Thanksgivings!

Wow. That silent moment between Summer, Morty, and Rick before an emotional breakdown was intense.

I'm not sure I can even properly define or explain Jerry's "superpowers," but holy hell, I did not expect him to be able to go toe-to-toe verbally with Space Beth.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Wow. If anyone thought the Smiths were moving towards a healthy place, this episode just blew that shit out of the water. I appreciated the episode putting Beth, Space Beth & Jerry in the power positions, but having Rick with Summer and Morty as the family members dealing with the fallout from the trio's toxicity was a dynamic I wasn't expecting and really appreciated. I'm also wondering if Space Beth will be a factor for Rick Prime… maybe the one ally he would be willing to work with because of just how much it would hurt our Rick? With Summer and Morty, I liked seeing them more together as a brother & sister and being there for one another. I know there's always going to be a sibling rivalry amplified by Rick as well as by just how unhealthy Beth & Jerry are, but I appreciated them still knowing when they need to be there for one another. And if you're a fan of video games and you feel like the Adult Swim series has been shitting on your Corn Flakes for the past five seasons, let this episode be a strong argument for why video games are important.

