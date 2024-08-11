Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, preview, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: Two Jerrys, Mr. Nimbus & More

In this clip from Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime, one of our Jerrys might just have a deal to make with Mr. Nimbus.

With only days to go until Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime gets unleashed upon our screens, Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block has yet another early preview to pass along. In the following clip, it looks like Rick's gone missing, and it appears that "Cronenberg" Jerry has declared himself protector. Of course, Mr. Nimbus might have something to say about that. Are we looking at two new arch-enemies… or cautious allies?

Here's the latest early preview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, set to premiere the English Language Dub on Thursday, August 15th at midnight (with English Language Subtitles airing on the following Saturdays) – followed by a look back at a new teaser trailer for the anime series that was released this weekend:

In the 10-episode anime series, Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being. The Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, include Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels, Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo, Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton, Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels, and Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran. Here's a look back at the previously released sneak peeks & first looks, as well as the first-look preview released during SDCC 2023 that offered a look at the opening credits and Sano discussing what the series plans to bring to the franchise and more:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

