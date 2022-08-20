Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Tracker Update Locates Beth & Supernova

On Friday, we learned what Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty had been teasing us about over the past week or so. From the two previously-released "Wormageddon" teasers, we know that a secret that was hidden within the Citadel got loose when it was destroyed, with the egg making its way to earth to find warm comfort in a volcano. At least until those worm-like creatures inside break free, and it's coming after Rick, Morty, Jerry, Beth, Summer, Space Beth… in fact, the world. So "Rick and Morty: Wormageddon" is a global, "living" episode of the Emmy-winning animated series, where fans get to join in on the global location fight to help Rick, Morty, and others defeat the space worms before they destroy the earth. All of the rules and details to join are over at the site (here). One day later, we know where the first global battlefront is located…

Setting in at 19.34938º N, 99.17101º W, we have Beth and The Vindicators' Supernova at Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán in Mexico City, fighting the good fight. And with the battle for the fate of the world underway, we still have 14 total locations to reveal (4 more revealed to the world and 9 hidden locations still to come). Here's a look:

Now here's a look back at the teasers that were released building up to the event to offer a little backstory:

Hitting our screens on September 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: