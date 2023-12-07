Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, Riho, Skye Blue, toni storm, wrestling

Riho Returns on AEW Dynamite: The Chadster Rants on Unfair Surprise

Riho's AEW comeback makes The Chadster say "auughh!" Read why it's just another slap to WWE's face & The Chadster's unshakeable loyalty. 🙄🤼‍♂️🚗

Oh boy, here we go again, last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster witnessed something that was just so typical of AEW. 🙄 It's like they have a magical revolving door backstage because wrestlers just keep disappearing for a while and then popping back up whenever AEW feels like giving the crowd an artificial sugar rush. 🍭 And guess who was the latest to come bouncing back? Riho! That's right, buddies, 🤼‍♀️ Riho returned to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm out of nowhere after Storm defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue. 🏆 Aughh man! So unfair! 😡

Let's talk about what went down, literally, for all The Chadster's WWE-loving pals who were busy watching quality entertainment instead of AEW Dynamite. So, Ben Mankiewicz from TCM – yep, the classic movie guy – introduced Toni Storm. 🎬 And Storm, with Luther the Butler in her corner, faced off against Skye Blue with Mariah May watching, probably wondering why she's even there. 🤔 There were headlocks and hip attacks aplenty, and Blue even cracked Storm with her own move! 😲 The match was a see-saw until Storm finally turned a roll-up around and pinned Blue to retain her title.

But then – and you're not going to believe this because The Chadster hardly could – Riho's music hit, and she stormed down to the ring faster than The Chadster's Mazda Miata on an open road. 🚗💨 Riho went for Storm, but of course Storm dodged, because that's what happens in AEW; they're always dodging responsibility for originality. Riho dropkicked Storm out of the ring so Luther had to carry the champ away. Like, could you imagine if every episode of WWE Raw or SmackDown was just pandemonium? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔

Anyway, The Chadster was so cheesed off, he couldn't help but try and explain to Keighleyanne how messed up this was. You know what she told The Chadster? That it seemed like "smart synergy between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery." 😑 Can you even believe that?! The Chadster was so shocked, all he could do was listen to some calming Smash Mouth to cool down. 🎵 "The world is gonna roll me…" 🎵

And don't get The Chadster started on TCM's Ben Mankiewicz lending his voice to this disgrace to wrestling. That's like having Gordon Ramsay serve up fast food. 🍔 It just shouldn't happen! It's like Tony Khan has this personal vendetta against The Chadster, and he's booking these things just to cheese The Chadster off. Can't he focus on something else? Like, literally anything else?!

Let's make one thing crystal clear – The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. 📝 If someone writes something nice about AEW, you've got to question the legitimacy there, pals. 🤷‍♂️ Sometimes, The Chadster wonders if fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger ever feel the wrath of Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism. Or does Tony Khan only reserve that special treatment for The Chadster? 🤔

It's like, whenever AEW does something different, whenever they try to pop the crowd or compete with WWE's superior product, The Chadster knows it's just a conspiracy to make The Chadster's life harder. 😩 And face it, not even a crisp White Claw can soothe The Chadster's wounded soul when he has to witness such disregard for the heritage of professional wrestling. 🍺

In conclusion, The Chadster would like it on record that Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. Stop ruining things, stop chasing The Chadster in his dreams through some bizarre carnival from hell, and stop being the reason The Chadster spills his White Claw because of these ridiculous AEW antics. Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to go for a ride and clear The Chadster's head – the Miata awaits. 🚗✌️

