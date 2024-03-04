Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: andrew scott, netflix, ripley, trailer

Ripley Official Trailer Previews Andrew Scott-Starring Limited Series

Premiering on April 4th, here's the official trailer for Netflix and Steven Zaillian's Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring limited series Ripley.

It was back in 2019 when we first learned of writer & director Steven Zaillian's (Schindler's List, The Night Of) Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring drama series Ripley. And now – nearly five years later and with a month to go until the eight-episode take on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels hits our screens – we're getting our most in-depth look at the limited series yet with the release of the official trailer. Zaillian's series focuses on Tom Ripley (Scott)- a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-patriot life in Italy, to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Dakota Fanning ("The Alienist" series) stars as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who grows to suspect that some seriously dark motives underlie the affability of Mr. Ripley.

Zaillian's initial plan is to adapt each of Highsmith's five novels, with each book receiving its own eight-episode season. The five books in the series include The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Underwater. Here's a look back at the official teaser that was released earlier this year – with Netflix's Ripley arriving on April 4th:

While the majority of the series was filmed in Italy under the supervision of line producer Enzo Sisti (The Two Popes, No Time to Die)- including locations around the Italian island of Capri, nearby island Ischia, the Amalfi Coast, and Rome and Palermo- additional filming also took place in New York. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Zaillian executive produces the series alongside Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott is also serving as a producer on the project, with the series set to premiere in 2024.

