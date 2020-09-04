Riverdale: Lili Reinhart Feels "Like a Prisoner" in Season 5 Bubble

Last time we checked in with Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, she was discussing how excited she was for the upcoming fifth season's time jump. Since that time, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa signaled that filming was about to get underway, and he even began his tradition of posting script cover pages for the fifth season's episodes. So with filming comes the quarantine and testing procedures that are now a part of all productions in a post-COVID world. What we're learning from a recently-published interview with NYLON is that the series will be "bubble quarantining" once they get back to Vancouver and on the set: no one leaves, no breaks until Christmas, and any visitors must go through two weeks of quarantine. It's not the kind of situation that Reinhart's too big a fan of, to say the least.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked." That also means no other projects until Riverdale work wraps, which also raises a red flag for Reinhart: "I'm very lucky, but it's like, 'I need to keep going. I need to keep going,'".

Last month, Reinhart shared some earlier intel about production and the new season. Appearing as a virtual guest on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart revealed that she would be back on set filming in "a couple of days" once quarantine wraps. With 2-1/2 episodes left before the production shut down, Reinhart jokes about how the characters' looks might be a bit different mid-episode as they film the end to the senior year storylines. From there, Reinhart spoke of the "seven-year time jump" that will be taking place and how she was "really psyched" about the new storyline possibilities and how it will be "nice to play an adult."