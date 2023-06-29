Riverdale: Mädchen Amick on [SPOILER] Not Returning; Musical Trailer

Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale star/director Mädchen Amick on [SPOILER] not returning & how it felt filming the final chapter; musical episode trailer released.

With this being the final run for The CW & EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale, the creative team has been pulling out every creative trick they can think of (and then some) to give fans a final season that they deserve. And with next week's S07E14 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical," you can pretty much tell from the title what's on the way. But before we look at the official trailer for the musical episode, series star & director Mädchen Amick is sharing what it was like filming the finale episode – and who won't be making a return before the final credits roll (Sorry, "Falice" fans…)

Amick on Finale Day of "Riverdale" Filming: "Oh my gosh, it was an emotional time. We had our table read a week prior and there was not a dry eye… We had the hardest time reading our way through it. Every single actor, [director/showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] reading the stage directions… and then, 'well, okay, we got all of our emotion out at that point.' No, no, not at all… The last scene was filming with Lili [Reinhart] and Tiera [Skovbye], my two daughters. So I knew that that was gonna be emotional. But yeah, we started soon as we came together… to rehearse… The next scene was pretty much the entire cast… So everyone else would say goodbye that same day on Saturday. So it was a lot of different emotion."

Amick on Skeet Ulrich/F.P. Jones Not Returning: "He [Ulrich] was invited back… But then it fell through. I don't know the particulars of it. But he ended up not coming on board. We were sort of hoping that everybody would come through, and I think that was Roberto's intention was to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn't happen. So you know, 'Falice' fans are left wanting something that just never happened."

Season 7 Ep 14 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical"

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical": RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS "ARCHIE THE MUSICAL" — After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what's going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams. Now, here's a look at the preview images and trailer for next week's musical:

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

