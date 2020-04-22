Riverdale Preview Embraces Its Twin Peaks Lineage and Goes Lynchian

For The CW's Riverdale, an episode paying homage to all things David Lynch seems a long time coming, since the whole tone and vibe of the series wouldn't exist if it wasn't for the lasting impact of Twin Peaks. On top of that, they've had "Shelly Johnson" (Madchen Amick) as part of their cast since the jump. That said, the show's giving viewers the perfect set-up for such a turn. We have shady videotapes, with one showing a brutal murder. Star-crossed lovers tempting fate with their hidden passion. High school students doing shady things. In fact, the only thing we need this week in "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" is Jughead (Cole Sprouse) talking to "Diane" into his digital recorder (wanted to be quirky and current). Here's a very brief look at what you can expect this week, followed by an overview of the episode:

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 18 "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian": SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson and Brian E. Paterson.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce, in association with Berlanti Productions.