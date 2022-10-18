Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Confirms Final Season Filming Start

If we're being honest? We don't have nearly enough time or space in this post to recap the finale, let alone what went down during the sixth season of The CW's Riverdale. Let's just say the show continued to be the show that viewers have grown to love & adore. They just found a way to dial it up to a "Spinal Tap"-respecting eleven on the "WTF?" scale. Heading into the long-running series' seventh & final season, it appears the show has been rebooted to the 1950s. Yeah. Just trust us on that. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that the '50s are just a facade for something darker out there. Or maybe hopeful? In either case, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has marked an important day… the beginning of the end, so to speak.

"Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of ['Riverdale'] started filming today," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to his Instagram post that included an image of Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan. "With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties." Following that, we have Morgan checking in with a retro look at Toni Topaz. Here's a look at both of those posts:

A month after viewers learned of the show's future when it was officially renewed for a seventh season, Cole Sprouse revealed during a GQ interview that the cast was ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their personal & professional lives. Though offered an opportunity to direct an episode of the series, Sprouse declined over concerns that his vision for the episode would be watered down by the network to fit what they're looking for in the series. "I'm not a creative force behind ['Riverdale']. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot," he explained.