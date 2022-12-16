Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Posts S07E01 Preview, Talks Jughead

With the seventh & final season of The CW's Riverdale set to kick off sometime next year, viewers have already been given the heads-up that the sixth season finale was very real. When we catch up with the gang, they'll be living rebooted lives in the 1950s, oblivious of the previous six seasons (except for Cole Sprouse's Jughead, which we'll get to in a second). Now, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing a look at what viewers can expect with a sneak preview of the return episode. But before we get to that, Aguirre-Sacasa shared some thoughts on Jughead's difficult situation (and dropped a ten-ton teaser about something really not good happening at the end of S07E02).

"The first episode is Jughead's story," Aguirre-Sacasa shared during an interview with EW. "It's him asking, 'What do I do with the fact that I'm the only one who remembers our lives before the comet hit?' And that gets resolved at the end of episode 1. But you get to see Cole playing the Jughead we've known, and then you get to see Cole putting on a 1950s persona." And while the showrunner was hesitant to say if the season would have a specific "big bad" or not, Aguirre-Sacasa warned viewers that "something" is going to hit our heroes (and them) by the end of the season's second episode: "Something very, very dark happens at the end of episode 2." Now here's a look at the preview of S07E01 posted earlier today:

"Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of ['Riverdale'] started filming today," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from back in October marking the start of filming on the final season, which included an image of Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan. "With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties." Following that, we have Morgan checking in with a retro look at Toni Topaz. Here's a look at both of those posts: