Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Reveals Table Read Start, Ep Details

Nearly two weeks after Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that pre-production on the fifth season was officially underway, he has even better news to share with fans of the long-running CW series. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Aguirre-Sacasa announced the first two table reads of the fifth season. Along with the news came two script covers utilizing two different eras of Archie comics that seem fitting for their themes.

Episode 501 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" is written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky (with an old-school Betty/Jughead prom image). Episode 502 "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" is written by Janine Saline Schoenberg and Devon Turner, and directed by Gabriel Correa (with a newer, depressing Archie/Jughead panel).

Today's a double-feature! The first two tablereads of #Riverdale Season Five! Even on Zoom and in quarantine, so grateful to be able to continue telling these stories with this incredible group of people. Back to the Town with Pep we go!! ❤️📺👠🐍🕺💃🏻🌹🌈🌪🎭🎟🚑🚀📸☎️🛢💣💵☠️👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/pb3jb1yXTp — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 2, 2020

"We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in-between seasons because there's a tease at the very end," explained Aguirre-Sacasa. "So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

Earlier this month, Lili Reinhart (Betty) shared some intel about production and the new season. Appearing as a virtual guest on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart revealed that they would be back on set filming in "a couple of days" once their quarantine wrapped. With 2-1/2 episodes left before the production shut down, Reinhart joked about how the characters' looks will be a bit different mid-episode as they film the end of the senior year storylines. Reinhart also spoke about the "seven-year time jump" that's taking place, how she was "really psyched" about the new storyline possibilities, and how it will be "nice to play an adult":