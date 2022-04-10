Riverdale S06 Update: Sabrina, American Psycho & S06E09/E10 Previews

With The CW's Riverdale finding a way to elevate the expression "…for the hearts and minds…" into something twistedly ominous, there's no better day than the day of a new episode to offer some updates on how the season is looking. But before we get to check out tonight's episode "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit" and preview images for next week's episode "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes," a quick reminder about the big news that broke on Saturday from the show's panel at PaleyFest LA. First, Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman will be returning to bring a little more "CAOS" to this season (hopefully to help Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl deal with that whole "possessed-by-an-old-family-member" thing). In addition, there will be a musical episode this season tackling the musical adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel American Psycho (which series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the book for, with Duncan Sheik penning the music & lyrics). Okay, now that we're all caught up? Onto the previews…

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for S06E09 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit"; and the preview images & overview for S06E10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit": PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE – After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman

And now that look at "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes": THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST MAN – To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).