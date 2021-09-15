Riverdale Season 5 E16 Preview: Cheryl & Kevin Look to Keep the Faith

So last week brought Ashleigh Murray's Josie McCoy back in town to settle some past issues & get some closure before reuniting with Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) for a Josie & The Pussycats reunion tour (and what felt like a soft backdoor pilot pitch for a spinoff with the question marks surrounding Josie's father's death thrown in at the end). Which means this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale will be offering up twice the drama this week to get back on track. In the following preview images, overview, and episode promo for "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers," we see Archie (KJ Apa) confronting his military past, Veronica (Camila Mendes) staying one move ahead of Chad (Chris Mason), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) & Kevin (Casey Cott) stepping up their "faith" game, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) looking to making amends with a whole lot of folks

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers": GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE'S PAST — After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale 5×16 Promo "Band of Brothers" (HD) Season 5 Episode 16 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eknNSK3DaFM)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.