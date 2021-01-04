Riverdale Season 5 Preview: Prom Night, "Katy Keene" Crossover & More

We've been having some fun keeping track of all of Riverdale creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's time jump teasers as well as The CW's "Senior Year Time Capsules" video clips. Collectively, they've offered viewers some insight in what they can expect from Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) during the third season's fast-forward. But before we get to all of that, there's the small matter of prom and graduation to get through. Oh, and Betty and Jughead fall deeper down the rabbit hole created by those creepy-as-f**k videos that had jaws dropping in the fourth season finale. Also, Archie goes shirtless for a little in-ring action with KO Kelly (Zane Holtz– which should have Katy Keene fans buzzing), and Cheryl learning the hard way that sometimes, ignorance truly is bliss. Here's a look at the new set of preview images released for the season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax," as well as an overview of the episode (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky):

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.