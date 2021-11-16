Riverdale Season 6 E01 Previews: Cheryl's Not Interested in Rivervale

Between the season's tagline "Beyond the town you know lies a place you'll fear," talk of the "Maple Maiden," and the need for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) to step in to offer some supernatural support, is there any way in the world that the sixth season of The CW's Riverdale (oh, wait… "Rivervale") would be the most mind-blowing of its run? Well, just in case you need more convincing here's a look at two new previews that help set the mood. In the first, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) discuss the prospects of having a child (in terms of horror movie rules, that's never a good sign). In the second preview, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Archie's disagreement over the maple trees turns ugly- and is not a good sign of things to come.

Now here's your invitation to check out what "Rivervale" has to offer when The CW's Riverdale returns tonight:

Here's a look back at the Season 6 trailer for The CW's Riverdale, followed by an overview of the season opener, "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale": WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of Rivervale, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town's power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the "old ways," this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa.

Last month, Shipka took some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in the "Riverdale" sandbox:

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down.