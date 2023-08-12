Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 19 Promo Trailer: "I Remember Everything"

With only two episodes of The CW's Riverdale remaining, a new promo sees Tabitha helping Jughead remember everything. But will it matter?

For The CW's Riverdale, it all comes down to the long-running series's final two episodes. Based on the series finale overview, we know that there's a major time jump coming in S07E20: "Goodbye, Riverdale" (written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa) – but it's the promo trailer for S07E19: "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television" that suddenly has fans talking. Because just as the town looks to turn a page for "the beginning of a new era." And then Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) arrives – and with her, a vision for Jughead (Cole Sprouse) that shouldn't exist – a vision that leaves him remembering everything.

Here's a look at the episode trailer for S07E19: "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television," followed by a look back at what we know about the remaining two episodes so far:

Riverdale: Final Season Previews: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 19 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television": BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, MadchenAmick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye Riverdale": NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE (series finale) — Back in the present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

What You Need to Know About Season 7

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

