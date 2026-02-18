Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker: Here's a Look at ABC's Scott Speedman-Starring Series

Set to join ABC's High Potential and Will Trent on Tuesday nights, here's a look at the series premiere of Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker.

With Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie now working the Monday night beat, ABC's High Potential and Will Trent are getting a new neighbor on Tuesday nights beginning on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scott Speedman plays ex-con and ex-newspaper photographer turned private investigator RJ Decker – and now, we're getting an early look at him in action with an official overview for the series opener, an image gallery, a behind-the-scenes look, and much more.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Ex-con photographer RJ Decker becomes a PI in South Florida, solving strange cases with help from his journalist ex, her cop wife, and an enigmatic woman from his past who may help or destroy him.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

