RJ Decker S01E01 Preview: Scott Speedman-Starrer Debuts Tonight

With Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker joining ABC's Tuesday night lineup tonight, here's our preview of the series opener and the season.

Article Summary RJ Decker, starring Scott Speedman, premieres tonight on ABC’s electrifying Tuesday lineup.

Follow ex-con and photographer RJ Decker as he tackles bizarre cases in colorful South Florida.

Episode 1 introduces a private eye’s world, his journalist ex, and mysterious figures from his past.

Get a sneak peek at Episodes 2 and 3, plus behind-the-scenes previews and teasers.

Scott Speedman plays ex-con and ex-newspaper photographer turned private investigator RJ Decker, ABC's new series that's joining the Tuesday night lineup, anchoring the second season of High Potential and fourth season of Will Trent. To get you set for what's to come, we've included an updated preview for tonight's series opener, alongside overviews for March 10th's S01E02: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag" and March 17th's S01E03: "The Needle and the Damage Done." In addition, we have a behind-the-scenes look at the series, a rundown of the official series overview, and more:

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E01 – S01E03 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Ex-con photographer RJ Decker becomes a PI in South Florida, solving strange cases with help from his journalist ex, her cop wife, and an enigmatic woman from his past who may help or destroy him.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 2: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag" – Wish enlists R.J.'s help on a bizarre case when his late cellmate's son is wrongly accused of murder.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 3: "The Needle and the Damage Done" – RJ is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon's son. Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

