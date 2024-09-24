Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: mgm, robin hood

Robin Hood: Lionsgate TV, Glenn, English Teaming for MGM+ Series

MGM+ announced a series order for a new take on Robin Hood, stemming from Lionsgate Television, John Glenn, and Jonathan English.

It's time to start brushing up on your "merry men" because MGM+ has given a series order for Robin Hood, with the classic tale being "reimagined into a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure." Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Showrunner/Writer John Glenn, and Producer/Director Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter), the series is described as bringing "a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian."

The official overview continues, "It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land."

Glenn and English shared, "Robin Hood is a global brand and a story we've both been obsessed with since our youth. We are truly honored to have partnered with MGM+, Lionsgate, and Todd [Lieberman]to bring this classic story back to life." Hidden Pictures' Todd Lieberman added, "This reimagining will not only feature the thrilling action and adventure that audiences love, but it will also explore the complex human side of these famed characters. I'm pleased to extend my relationship with Lionsgate into television and team up with MGM+ on this compelling series."

"We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn's 'Robin Hood' is the epitome of our brand promise," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. "This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It's an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story." Jocelyn Sabo, SVP, scripted television development at Lionsgate, added, "John and Jonathan bring an epic scale and a deeply resonant narrative to this fresh take of Robin Hood. We're excited to partner with MGM+ and Todd to bring the legendary story of Robin Hood to a modern audience."

MGM+'s Robin Hood is executive produced by John Glenn, Jonathan English, and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant will oversee the series for Hidden Pictures. The series is set to shoot its ten-episode first season at PFI Studios in Serbia, with production beginning in February and the series premiere set for MGM+ later next year.

