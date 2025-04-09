Rick and Morty, Black Mirror, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Black Mirror, Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's WWE Raw, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots, ABC's The Rookie, Peacock's Community, ABC's Will Trent, HBO's The Last of Us, The Daily Show/Trump, BBC's Threads, FOX's The Simpsons, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 9, 2025:

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Jerry's REALLY Into Easter Baskets

Black Mirror Season 7 Star Tracee Ellis Ross Previews "Common People"

Andor Season 2 Teaser Makes Its Message Clear: The Empire Cannot Win

WWE Raw Delivers The Perfect Response to AEW Dynasty

Doctor Who: New Season 2 E01 "The Robot Revolution" Images Released

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 Set for Launch This May (TEASER)

The Rookie: Our S07E13: "Three Billboards" Preview, Season 7 Update

Community Cast Members Open to #SixSeasonsAndAMovieAndMore: McHale

Will Trent: Our S03E13 "One of Us Now" Preview; Season 3 Update

The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey Raps Season 1 Recap, Offers Season 2 Look

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart Lead Late-Night Assault on Trump Tariffs

Andor Creator Tony Gilroy on How The Mandalorian "Protected" Series

Threads: Nuclear War Drama Gets New TV Series to Traumatise More Kids

The Simpsons: Hank Azaria on Retiring Apu, How Name Became a Slur

