Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Rick and Morty, Black Mirror, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Black Mirror, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Community, The Last of Us, The Daily Show, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Black Mirror, Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's WWE Raw, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots, ABC's The Rookie, Peacock's Community, ABC's Will Trent, HBO's The Last of Us, The Daily Show/Trump, BBC's Threads, FOX's The Simpsons, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Black Mirror, Andor, Doctor Who, Love, Death + Robots, The Rookie, Community, Will Trent, The Last of Us, The Daily Show/Trump, The Simpsons, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 9, 2025:
Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Jerry's REALLY Into Easter Baskets
Black Mirror Season 7 Star Tracee Ellis Ross Previews "Common People"
Andor Season 2 Teaser Makes Its Message Clear: The Empire Cannot Win
WWE Raw Delivers The Perfect Response to AEW Dynasty
Doctor Who: New Season 2 E01 "The Robot Revolution" Images Released
Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 Set for Launch This May (TEASER)
The Rookie: Our S07E13: "Three Billboards" Preview, Season 7 Update
Community Cast Members Open to #SixSeasonsAndAMovieAndMore: McHale
Will Trent: Our S03E13 "One of Us Now" Preview; Season 3 Update
The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey Raps Season 1 Recap, Offers Season 2 Look
The Daily Show, Jon Stewart Lead Late-Night Assault on Trump Tariffs
Andor Creator Tony Gilroy on How The Mandalorian "Protected" Series
Threads: Nuclear War Drama Gets New TV Series to Traumatise More Kids
The Simpsons: Hank Azaria on Retiring Apu, How Name Became a Slur
Doctor Who, The Boys, Black Mirror & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!