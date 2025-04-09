Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nubs!: Arena

Nubs!: Arena Confirmed For Mid-May Release On Steam

Prepare for an all-out chaotic battle among friends using Nubs, as the game Nubs!: Arena will be coming to PC via Steam next month

Indie game co-developers Glowfish Interactive and Rangatang have confirmed the release date for their upcoming title, Nubs!: Arena. The game is a competitive roguelite in which players will work both together and against each other in different challenges, trying to score loot and stack abilities to achieve goals, while also being the last one standing. We have a new trailer here as the game will be released on Steam on May 15, 2025.

Nubs!: Arena

Nubs are tiny, unpredictable warriors locked in a relentless arena battle striving to be the last one standing. Online or in local couch co-op, 4 to 20 players can engage in fast-paced top-down PvP combat where quick reflexes and roguelite buffs determine the victor. Stand out in the mayhem with a vast selection of outlandish outfits and eye-searing colors. With so many combinations, you'll either look fearsome, funny, on-trend or completely ridiculous. Start with basic weapons, then scavenge the battlefield for upgrades. Crack open chests for better firepower, or claim weapons from defeated foes, after all, they won't be needing them anymore. Battle through dynamic arenas filled with deadly hazards.

Spikes, lava, and other dangers ensure that your opponents are not the only thing you should be afraid of… Even death isn't the end. Once eliminated, you become a floating star containing all your hopes, dreams, and regrets. Survive long enough in this form, and you'll get another shot at victory. Each match consists of five frantic rounds. After each round, select a passive ability that either boosts your chances of survival or amplifies the absurdity of battle. Choose strategically, or pick the one with the silliest name, the choice is yours. Win, lose, or perish in spectacular fashion. Konzumos is only interested in a good show.

Extensive Character Customization – Craft a Nub that stands out in the chaos.

– Craft a Nub that stands out in the chaos. Multiple Game Modes – Battle solo or in teams with up to 20 people.

– Battle solo or in teams with up to 20 people. Fast-Paced, Action-Packed Battles with Roguelite Progression – One more match quickly turns into ten.

– One more match quickly turns into ten. A Variety of Weapons & Power-Ups – Some are powerful, some are absurd, and some are just… fish.

