Shop Disney Unveils Limited Edition 16" Snow White (2025) Doll

The magical tale of Snow White is coming to life as a new live-action film has arrived along with limited edition dolls from Disney

Article Summary Explore Disney's new live-action Snow White movie in a magical 2025 retelling of the classic fairy tale.

Discover a limited edition 16” Snow White doll featuring exquisite embroidery and authentic design.

Own a piece of magic with the 3,900-piece limited edition doll, complete with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Get your Snow White doll now for $149.99 at Disney Parks and shopDisney, a must-have for fans.

Disney's 2025 live-action Snow White reimagined the classic fairy tale for a new generation. The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, capturing some of the film's core themes of kindness, courage, and inner strength. However, the live-action Disney film would pit more of the spotlight on the iconic princess, a more active and empowered role in her destiny. This adaptation introduces new songs and dazzling new costumes, adding a more realistic touch to this story.

As expected, Disney has unveiled new collectibles for this new Snow White film, including a new limited edition 16" tall doll. Limited to 3,900 pieces, Snow White features an embroidered costume loaded with intricate details, gemstones, and molded shoes. This collectible will also feature a basket full of apples as an accessory, a deluxe window box and a Certificate of Authenticity. The fairest of them all can be purchased right now for $149.99 and can be found at Disney Parks and shopDisney.

Disney's Snow White Limited Edition Doll – 3,900 Pieces

"Celebrating the live action film release of Snow White, this limited edition doll captures our fairytale heroine who's brave and true. Revel in the magical retelling of a classic story that follows this kindhearted and noble princess who escapes the Evil Queen who has taken over her kingdom. Designed by Disney artists, this detailed doll, in elegant embroidered costuming, is sure to be the fairest of treasured keepsakes for fans and collectors alike."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 3,900

Snow White live action collector's doll

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Embroidered floral filigree and faceted gemstone studs

Puffed long sleeves and flared cuffs

Contrast brocade skirt inset with shimmering mesh top layer

Silvertone heart locket with chain

Molded shoes

Apple basket accessory

Display stand included

Comes in deluxe window display packaging with foil filigree

Inspired by Disney's Snow White (2025)

