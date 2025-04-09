Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Britt Lower, Severence

Severance: Lower Weighs In on 'Helena/Helly R" Season 2 Finale Debate

Severance star Britt Lower reveals who they believe Adam Scott's Mark S left with during the Season 2 finale of the AppleTV series.

The world of Severance is a unique one where employees at Lumon Industries live two separate lives: Outies, who are referenced with their original names, and innies, whose work personas only identified with a unique name, generally a first name and last initial; both sides don't have any memory of the other. As the series progresses, the innies conspire to try to tap into their outie memories. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) is haunted by memories of his last wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who's presumed dead, but as "Mark S.," seeing "Ms. Casey" triggers him at work. In the season two finale, Mark S. comes to a crossroads, saving his enthralled wife prisoner by keeping her conditioned as her innie persona. When it came to leaving Lumon, Mark S. led Ms. Casey to the elevator that would restore her memories as Gemma but chose to stay with who we believe to be Helly R. (Britt Lower), whose Helena Eagan is on the outside. Lower responded to an inquiry from Entertainment Weekly about who really left with Mark S.

Severance Star Britt Lower Responds on If It Was Helena Eagan or Helly R Who Left with Mark S

Helly R's outie was revealed to be Lumon severed employee Helena Eagan, who's loyal to the company, the opposite of the rebellious work counterpart. It's Helly who falls in love with Mark at work while the two, along with Zach Cherry's Dylan G, attempt to sever the divide between the innies and outies. "Well, it was with Helly R. It was written that way and performed that way," Lower told Entertainment Weekly. "So yeah, she's coming back to see her best friend for possibly the last time. He's about to cross that threshold. And yeah, she's a gut instinct character, so she goes to see him one last time."

Season three will presumably pick up on the chaos that follows, and it will be interesting to see how Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) handles things front and center. Severance, which also stars Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Chirstopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and Sarah Bock is available on AppleTV+.

