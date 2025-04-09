Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: avengers, Disney Parks, marvel

The Disney Parks Exclusive Infinity Gauntlet Arrives at shopDisney

Return to The Infinity Saga with Disney Parks as they bring their park exclusive Infinity Gauntlet online to save the universe

Around the time that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind hit the Disney Parks, new Marvel Universe collectibles started to arrive. A nice set of them were Marvel Cinematic Universe artifacts that feature removable Infinity Stones. Disney took things one step further with the Infinity Gauntlet, which features all six Infinity Stones that can be removed as well. Just like in Avengers: Infinity War, the gauntlet has light and sound effects that are featured when the stones are attached.

Every stone has their own unique sound and when the middle and thumb fingers are touch a unique snap sound is created, creating a perfect balance. The Infinity Gauntlet is an iconic artifact of the MCU, and for the longest time, this collectible has been a Disney Parks exclusive. However, fans can now snag one up online through ShopDisney, along with a few other returning artifacts. The Marvel's Avengers Infinity Gauntlet with Light and Sound is priced at $99.99 and is up for purchase now.

Infinity Gauntlet with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel's Avengers

"Wield the power of ultimate roleplay with this Infinity Gauntlet featuring light and sound effects. Inspired by the one sought after by superhero and villain alike in the Marvel Universe, this detailed replica comes with six removable Infinity Stones that each trigger a unique light and sound effect. Wear it over your left hand and control the movable fingers with the loops inside the gauntlet. Touch the middle finger to the thumb to hear an iconic sound that's sure to make everyone snap to attention."

Magic in the details

Features six removable Infinity Stones

Light and sound effects triggered when stones placed on gauntlet

Each stone has unique sound and light display

Touch middle finger to thumb to trigger snapping sound

Move fingers by pulling loops inside gauntlet

Inspired by Marvel Studio's Avengers films

