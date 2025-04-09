Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: $3.99, spawn

Image Comics Respond To Spawn Jumping Up In Price To $3.99 Today

Image Comics respond to the news of Spawn jumping up in price from $2.99 to $3.99 today...

Article Summary Image Comics increases Spawn issue price from $2.99 to $3.99, ending a 15-year pricing tradition.

The price adjustment addresses feedback suggesting Spawn was underpriced in today's market.

Image Comics aims to manage costs without major price hikes despite recent economic pressures.

Spawn #363 marks the first issue to reflect new pricing, representing a shift in comic book retail trends.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on Todd McFarlane dropping that $2.99 price point on his comic book line that he had maintained for the last fifteen years as the industry norm jumped to $3.99 and then $4.99. We then noted that, rather than titles shipping in June, that it was being retrofitted to this month's titles, with Rat City #13 out this month being the first to jump. Even though the new price isn't noted on the Lunar Distribution solicitation cover or copy, it is on the cover. of the preview. Then Image Comics got in touch to clarify what was going on.

An Image Comics representative stated "We've been discussing raising the price on SPAWN for some time—which has been priced lower than the majority of the rest of our comics—and primarily in response to feedback that the series was underpriced by current market standards. That the timing worked out for the increase to go live around the tariffs news is coincidental. Ultimately we hope not to have to increase the prices of our books in reaction to the new tariffs and have been exploring every option internally to avoid that scenario and keep our comics and graphic novels reasonably priced for the average consumer."

As we have noticed, the current US tariffs should not affect comic books, but there are plenty of other pressures on costs right now, including the Diamond Comic Distributors contract that caused such a fuss.

Today's Spawn #363, solicited as a $2.99 comic, is now $3.99. It's the end of an era… here's the actual and the solicited cover for comparison.

SPAWN #363 CVR A BJORN BARENDS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Bjorn Barends

New threats have emerged from the shadows. With the Dead Zones returning to normal, several new power players have shown up on the scene, jostling for control of the demonic underworld. Retail: $2.99 $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

