Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 Launches Later This Month

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 has a release date, as you'll see the Match-3 survival horror comedy RPG Metroidvania this month

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have revealed their latest game, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a new Match-3 survival horror comedy RPG Metroidvania that makes fun of several overplayed genres while making them entertaining and interesting for a change. Now we know the game will be out on Steam on April 22, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer and more as we wait out the next two weeks.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is "committing to the bit" so hard that it hurts. It's a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist, complete with lore and a fictional development team. It's a game where match-three is used not just for combat, but for lockpicking doors, debating robots, and swallowing a bunch of diamonds in front of a notorious gem thief so that he can't steal them first. It is, all genre elements considered, a match-three survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania, and it's rad as hell. 20 years ago, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion emerged as a smash-hit genre fusion, casting fan-favorite protagonist Jack Briar in a fast-paced puzzle adventure. Eight years ago, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 was announced on the biggest stage in gaming. This is what happened next.

What is this?

A match-three metroidvania–or matchtroidvania –exploring the development of a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist.

–exploring the development of a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist. Another wild genre fusion from the developers behind Clickolding, I Am Your Beast, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

A story about sequels, game development, and the horrible, beautiful things that happen when the foundation of your reality falls apart.

Part match-three metroivania, part choice-based narrative, part survival horror parody, part joyful wheel-spinning nightmare.

A game that could only work with a polka soundtrack, provided by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Life Eater).

Committing to the bit.

