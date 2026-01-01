Posted in: ABC, Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025: Check Out Our Viewers' Guide!

Here's what to know about ABC's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025, with Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and more being inducted.

Article Summary Find out how to watch the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on ABC and Hulu.

See which music legends are being inducted, including Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and Soundgarden.

Get the full list of performers, presenters, and special guests taking the stage this year.

Explore highlights, video clips, and insights celebrating the achievements of the 2025 inductees.

Back in November, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and Disney+ rolled out the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. A celebration of music's highest honor, the ceremony featured an impressive lineup of musical greats – from this year's inductees to the performers, presenters, and special guests who honored their achievements. Originating from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, music's highest honor is getting a big New Year's Day spotlight on ABC and Hulu – and we have what you need to know to check it out. Along with when, where, and how to watch, we have a rundown of the Class of 2025, an updated look at the presenters, performers, and special guests, a selection of musical highlights spotlighting the incoming class, a whole bunch of images from the red carpet and the event itself, and much more!

When & Where Can I Watch the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? ABC's primetime special, featuring performance highlights and standout moments, airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST and will be available the following day on Hulu.

Who's Being Inducted During the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? Here's a look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 (with full profiles of each inductee on the Hall of Fame's site):

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes are being inducted under the Performer category:

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon are being inducted under the Musical Influence category:

Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye are being inducted under the Musical Excellence category:

Lenny Waronker is set to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Who Are the Presenters, Performers, and Special Guests for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? The lineup includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, Twenty One Pilots, Joe Perry, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, En Vogue, Donald Glover, Chappell Roan, Janelle Monae, The Killers, and Avril Lavigne.

Here's an Early Look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: We have two extensive image galleries to pass along. First, we have a look at the honorees, presenters, and guests from the red carpet ahead of the big night. Following that, we have a look at some amazing highlights from the actual event:

What to Learn More About This Year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees? Here's a look at a selection of insights and personal perspectives on what this year's class brought to the musical scenes over the course of their respective careers:

What Can You Tell Me About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? The hall celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. The hall shares stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. The hall fosters an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, you can find out more about the hall at rockhall.com and follow it (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.

