Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rooster fighter

Rooster Fighter Gets Ready to Crow on Adult Swim "Toonami" in March

Adult Swim's "Toonami viewers can check out the adaptation of Shū Sakuratani's Rooster Fighter beginning March 14th, at midnight ET/PT.

Keiji is a lot of different things, but an ordinary rooster isn't one of them. What he is, though, is humanity's greatest defender. Though his opponents may be ten stories tall, that's nothing compared to just how big Keiji's stout heart is – especially when he unleashes his fearsome battle cry—"Kokekokko!" Written and illustrated by Shū Sakuratani and serialized in Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020, Rooster Fighter was announced to be coming to small-screen life back in 2024 – and now, we're learning when the 12-episode animated series will be hitting Adult Swim screens. If you're a "Toonami" fan, you can look forward to Rooster Fighter joining the anime/action block beginning Saturday, March 14th, at midnight ET/PT. "'Rooster Fighter' is the kind of show that immediately answers the question 'yes, but what if a rooster did it?' and then never looks back," shared Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. "It's ridiculous, wildly sincere, and packed with talon-powered action."

"'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!" Sakuratani shared in a statement when news of the anime was first announced in 2024. "This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you. I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors, all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

Rooster Fighter is produced for Adult Swim by VIZ and HERO's Inc., in association with SOLA Entertainment and SANZIGEN.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!