Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster Season 1 E03 "White Whale" Preview: It's Prof. Greg Russo, Now

Greg faces his first day of teaching in tonight's episode of HBO's Steve Carell and Charly Clive-starring Rooster, S01E03: "White Whale."

Article Summary Greg faces his first day as Ludlow’s new professor in Rooster Season 1 Episode 3: “White Whale.”

Katie deals with her suspension, while Greg holds up his end of his deal with the school.

Archie works with Sunny to help her find the right advisor, adding more campus intrigue.

Get the full episode preview, official HBO trailer, and images for tonight's new Rooster.

Well, that's definitely one way to let off some steam. Heading into tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster. After striking a deal that would see Katie (Clive) suspended instead of fired, Greg (Carrell) holds up his end of the bargain and starts getting settled in as Ludlow's latest professor/writer-in-residence in tonight's episode, S01E03: "White Whale." Of course, there's the not-so-small matter of Greg getting a chance to get his hands on Archie (Dunster). With everything that went down with Katie and the revelation about Sunny (Tsai), it's not surprising. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode:

Rooster Season 1 Episode 3 "White Whale" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 3 "White Whale" – Greg navigates his first day as a teacher at Ludlow, Katie deals with being suspended, and Archie assists Sunny in finding an advisor.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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