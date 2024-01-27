Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Royal Rumble, wrestling

Royal Rumble: Full Card Preview and How to Watch Tonight's Epic Show

WWE's Royal Rumble explodes tonight! The Chadster previews the epic battles and how to watch, plus why Tony Khan will be crying after tonight's PLE! 🌟🤼‍♂️🏆

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Tonight's the big one, the annual spectacle every WWE fan waits for – the Royal Rumble is finally here! 😤 The stage is set for an electrifying night with high-stakes action, as the WWE Universe gears up for not only one, but TWO Rumble matches, plus two blockbuster title matches that are sure to get the crowd on their feet. 🤼‍♂️ But even as The Chadster is preparing to watch what should be a celebration of all the things that make WWE the pinnacle of the wrestling world, there's a huge shadow looming over the event this year, a storm of negative publicity causing upheaval throughout the wrestling landscape. 🌑 And The Chadster knows that there's only one billionaire wrestling mogul to blame. That's right: Tony Khan! 🙄

Yes, you can see from this clear evidence that Tony Khan, the owner of AEW, is currently engaged in INTERNATIONAL COLLUSION in an attempt to upstage WWE on their big weekend. Apparantly, Mexican wrestling organization CMLL is joining forces with AEW in a clear attempt to bully WWE! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬

🌎 ⌛️ Hoy en #AEWRampage fue anunciada la presencia de 4 súper estrellas del CMLL en AEW. Mañana en #AEWCollision será revelada más información al respecto de esta gran noticia referente a Místico, Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr. y Hechicero. ¿Cuántos ♥️ para esta noticia? pic.twitter.com/JitIrWFp9V — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

But The Chadster isn't here to dwell on the negative. The Chadster is here to tell you about what is shaping up to be the biggest Royal Rumble of all time! 🏆

Royal Rumble Full Card

The Chadster knows that Less is More, and that's exactly what WWE is doing with this year's Royal Rumble. 🤔 By booking only a handful of matches, WWE is ensuring every bout gets the spotlight it deserves. Unlike some other companies (cough, AEW, cough) that try to cram their shows with as many matches as possible, WWE respects the audience's time and attention. 🙌 The stage is set for unparalleled excitement with two colossal Rumble matches and two championship bouts that are sure to be talked about for years to come! 😎👌

Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Chadster has to say, the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year is shaping up to be a ground shaking event! 🤩🔥 With Superstars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Shinsuke Nakamura already in the mix, any one of them could end up pointing to that iconic WrestleMania sign come April! Let's not forget the brick houses like Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, or the ring generals like Gunther and Damian Priest. And of course, The Chadster can't wait to see what kind of high-flying, acrobatic saves Kofi Kingston will pull off this year! 🛫 Every single one of these competitors will be gunning for their chance to grab the brass ring and secure a World Championship match at WrestleMania, making the Royal Rumble the most thrilling and unpredictable match of the year! 🌟 Unlike Tony Khan's hodgepodge of chaos, this is how you book a match with actual stakes, where every move matters – WWE style. 👊💥 The Chadster is beyond hyped! 🎉🏆

Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Chadster can already feel the tension building up for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, because it's the true embodiment of high-octane drama in the WWE! 😱🔝 Starting off with just two Superstars, the ring's going to fill up every 90 seconds with another world-class athlete. It's the perfect format with eliminations only when a Superstar gets thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the ground! 👠💥 The Chadster is placing bets on heavy hitters like Becky Lynch and the irresistible force Nia Jax, along with the role models like Bayley and the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. They've all declared for the match, and The Chadster knows it'll be a slobberknocker! 😤💪 Whoever stands tall at the end earns a coveted World Championship match at WrestleMania, and oh boy, The Chadster cannot wait to see who grabs that golden ticket to Philly on April 6 and 7! With a lineup this solid, it's a guarantee the WWE Universe will be left in awe, in stark contrast to the shenanigans you-know-who books! 🙃✨

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

🏆💢 The intensity in the Royal Rumble arena is about to hit fever pitch when United States Champion Logan Paul defends his title, for the very first time, against the battle-hardened warhorse Kevin Owens, who is on the hunt to claim the U.S. Championship for the fourth time! After conquering the U.S. Title Tournament with his unbreakable will, even while sporting a cast, KO showed he's not one to be taken lightly, especially after laying out Paul with a monumental knock out. Paul, the Social Media Megastar and personal hero of The Chadster, has been riding the crest of fame since his victory over Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel. 🌟🥊 But with his U.S. Championship on the line and a history of beef with KO that dates back to WrestleMania 37, it's going to take more than followers to ensure he retains the belt. Will KO's relentless drive for gold see him rise to the top once again, or will Logan Paul prove he's not just a flash in the pan but a bona fide WWE Champion? The Chadster is on edge waiting to see how this epic confrontation unfolds! 🤜💥 The Chadster knows for sure though, that this kind of high-caliber storytelling is what the WWE is all about, unlike Tony Khan's AEW where title stories are as flimsy as a wet napkin. 👎✨

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight — Fatal 4-Way Match

Oh, The Chadster is almost shaking with anticipation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion showdown! 🗣🏆 The head honcho, Roman Reigns, who's ruled the WWE Universe with an iron fist like no other, is putting his championship on the line in the most unpredictable match type in sports entertainment—the Fatal 4-Way. And let The Chadster tell ya, it's not just any Fatal 4-Way: it's the one with the ultimate stakes where three top contenders are hungry to topple The Tribal Chief! 😮💥 Randy Orton, returning with vengeful fury after being sidelined by The Bloodline, AJ Styles, looking to exact payback for his own forced hiatus, and LA Knight, the man who came agonizingly close to dethroning Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel—these are the gladiators stepping into the arena to create mayhem. 🤜🔥 The question on everyone's mind is whether The Head of the Table can fend off this trifecta of malice or whether WWE will crown a new supreme ruler. Frankly, this storyline has more twists and turns than WWE's competitors can handle in their entire written scripts! Tony Khan, take note: this is drama; this is wrestling storytelling at its best! 😎👍 The Chadster just knows that when The Big Dog prowls into that squared circle, it's not gonna be just another match—it's going to be a gladiatorial exhibition of why WWE is top dog! Auughh man! So unfair! 🙏🐕‍🦺👑

What About Potential Surprise Returns and Debuts?

Speculation is running wild about who might show up at the Royal Rumble this year, and The Chadster is here to add the hottest sizzling takes. 🌶🔥 First up on the rumor mill is Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks). Sure, she's the talk of the town with supposed AEW signing buzz. But remember when nobody believed that Cody Rhodes or CM Punk would come back to WWE? And what did they do? They came right back home, baby! Imagine Tony Khan's face if Moné's music hit during the women's match – he'd be in tears! 😂😭

Then there's Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi. When she walked out of WWE with Moné, The Chadster's heart was shattered. 🖤 But she's wrapped up her time with TNA, and if she returns for the Rumble, all her past transgressions would be forgiven in a heartbeat. That's the WWE family for ya! ❤️👪

Can you say "Andrade"? Looks like his AEW contract has expired. He could swagger back into WWE at the Rumble, matching his better half, Charlotte Flair. Now that's what The Chadster calls a power couple! 💪💞 And oh, speaking of AEW, wouldn't it just grind Tony Khan's gears if Jade Cargill stormed into the Rumble and tossed every last competitor out of the ring – now that would be AEWesome… for WWE! 😆👊

WWE legends are also known for jaw-dropping returns, so The Chadster wouldn't bat an eyelash if icons like John Cena or Trish Stratus decided to grace the WWE Universe with their presence once again. Imagine The Rock, fresh off joining the board of WWE's parent TKO, coming back and actually winning? That would perfectly set up the most electrifying WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. Social media's been buzzing about an X-Pac return, and even Hulk Hogan is low-key hinting he's not done yet – though honestly, if he's in a Rumble, he's probably winning since The Chadster doesn't see him going over the top rope without breaking something… like The Chadster's heart whenever a wrestler falls out of WWE and joins AEW. ❤️✨

Don't forget the missing WWE Superstars who've been MIA lately. Could this be the moment for a Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Sonya Deville, or Sheamus comeback? And what about some powerhouse NXT call-ups? Dang, the possibilities are endless! 😲🎲

One thing's crystal clear: the Royal Rumble is bound to be a night full of shocks, stunts, and perhaps the ultimate strike against AEW's hopes and dreams. All aboard the hype train, next stop WrestleMania! 🚂🎟️🤘

How to Watch the Royal Rumble

Catch the Royal Rumble spectacle streaming live! 📺🔴 It all begins at 8PM Eastern – exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally. The Chadster will be covering the show live, so make sure to tune in and return to Bleeding Cool throughout the evening for the most explosive takes and truly unbiased journalism. 🕶️📝 Prepare to witness a night that will outshine anything Tony Khan could dream up in his wildest fantasies – a true testament to WWE's supremacy in the wrestling universe. See you at ringside, where The Chadster will show why the Royal Rumble always rules and AEW drools! 💪👊💔

