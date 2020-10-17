Run The Jewels, Adult Swim & Ben & Jerry's Team Up to Rock The Vote

With the elections now only weeks away, if you still need proof of just how important your vote it this year then just look around at all of the revivals, reunions, table reads, and events that are going on as we speak to encourage everyone to not just vote but help others vote, too. But with 2020 being the year that it's been, sometimes we need an Avengers: Endgame-type team-up of powerhouses to help tip the scales in favor of the voters. That's the case this Saturday, October 17th, at 12 midnight ET, when activist ice cream company Ben & Jerry's and Adult Swim hand over an hour of Toonami time to Killer Mike and El-P aka Run The Jewels to help boost voter registration and election turnout.

During Holy Calamavote, Run The Jewels will be going commercial-free as they perform their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said Killer Mike and El-P. But Run The Jewels won't be running the hour by themselves, Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Did we mention that Eric "America" Andre will also be on hand?

Following the live broadcast on Adult Swim (as well as HBO Max), the performance will be available on Adult Swim's YouTube channel where fans can also make a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Now here's a look at the trailer for the event, followed by two additional previews that give you a better sense of just how epic Run the Jewels' performance is going to be:

"Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run The Jewels and Ben & Jerry's to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote."