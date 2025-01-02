Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Goes "Squid Games" During Season 17 Opening Minutes

Returning on January 3rd (at 8 pm ET), MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 channels its inner "Squid Game" during the opening 10 minutes.

With only hours to go until Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison officially kick off the 17th season of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, how do you feel about a chance to check out the opening 10 minutes? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you above – and don't forget that global pop star Katy Perry is on tap as the premiere guest judge when the hit reality competition series returns on Friday, January 3rd (8:00 pm ET/PT). As for the opening moments that you're about to check out? Well, we don't want to spoil anything but a few clues. Did you ever wonder what you would get if you crossed "Drag Race" with Netflix's Squid Game? Well, you don't have to wonder any longer, as some new and familiar queens face off in "Squirrel Games" and a round of "Ru Light, Green Light" (and that's just the opener!).

The seventeenth season of Drag Race features 14 queens vying for the title of 'America's Next Drag Superstar: and a cash prize of $200,000 (courtesy of TodayTix). The cast includes Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, CA), Arrietty (Seattle, WA), Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, NJ), Hormona Lisa (Chattanooga, TN), Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Joella (Los Angeles, CA), Kori King (Boston, MA), Lana Ja'Rae (New York, NY), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Lucky Starzzz (Miami, FL), Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh, PA), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), Sam Star (Leeds, AL), and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Here's a look at the intro video that was released previewing this season's queens:

The star-studded line-up of guest judges for this season includes Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the 17th season:

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

