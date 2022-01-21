RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 2 Shows Second Time's The Charm

VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race is back with the second half of the season 14 premiere – but these queens are anything but sloppy. With this new batch of seven competing queens, the brief is the same with a photoshoot, talent showcase, and runway. So let's dive in! First into the werkroom is Jorgeous, serving snatched, adorable, long hair pop princess. She represents the south, along with Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and Maddy Morphosis. Now, Maddy has been a controversial queen this season as she is the very first cis-straight male in the history of the competition. There are parts of the community that feel that outside of the LBGTQ rainbow don't belong in gay spaces like drag. Nobody in this premiere voiced an issue with Maddy competing, but there are still half a dozen more queens all with strong opinions of their own and I'm sure it will come up in an episode of Untucked at least.

California queens DeJa Skye and Lady Camden are serving camp and 90s trend respectively; Daya Betty (yes, she is T1 diabetic) is in Crystal Methyd drag family. Rounding out the cast this season is the lone NYC queen, Jasmine Kennedie. For the talent show, this batch has several dancers: Jorgeous, Lady Camden, and Jasmine; as well as lip-sync queens: Daya, Angeria. Maddy got a little blue and played the blues guitar, but pulled a Hendrix and finished the riff with her tongue. DeJa was the lone comedy queen this round with a cheer routine sketch that didn't quite land.

The category for the runway is "sickening signature style" and Jorgeous serves that southern pageant glamour with a catsuit reveal; DeJa rocks a see-through lace gown. Jasmine is serving body in a slinky gold 60s number; Angeria brought more Southern pageant glamour. Lady Camden kept with the 90s rave kid aesthetic as a pastel peacock, complete with tail fan. Daya Betty's look this runway was a wiggle dress with plaid and satin ribbons, but the gag of the runway this week was Maddy, who served her head – in her hands – with a Marie Antoinette look that was camp for days the house down, and it was life.

Angeria won the week while Daya Betty and DeJa Skye were left to duke it out and lip-sync for their lives to Alicia Keys "Fallin"…in front of our guest judge of the week Alicia Keys. Daya Betty never stood a chance against newly christened "lip sync assassin" DeJa Skye. This week's episode sees the merger of both groups for a solid dozen to kick this competition off right with not one, but two balls. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.

