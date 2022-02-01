RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 4 Recap: Lights! Camera! Drama!

After last week's balls, the new episode of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race has some sickening shoes to fill…and fails. In this week's acting challenge episode, the queens were split into two teams and tasked with filming shots to be cut up and used in a comedic promo for season 14 of Drag Race itself. Meta, and yet, still boring. The queens' acting was fine for the most part, but they were playing weird, ugly caricatures of queens based on past Drag Race drama and it just didn't work. A traditional acting challenge that allows each queen time to shine (or fail), like Season 13's holiday movie trailer challenge would have been a much better choice.

The runway was also just alright – the theme was "Night of 1000 J-Lo's" in honor of Jennifer Lopez's iconic fashion looks. It was a nice departure from the Madonna themes of seasons past, though nobody really brought a huge wow factor…aside from Kerri Colby, who went so extra and actually brought the original gown that J-Lo wore for the 2019 Versace show. Most seasons of Drag Race feel like they slump in the middle, somewhere between the initial fun of new queens but before the focus gets narrowed to the best queens, and this season's slump came early. Not only is this episode uneventful, but it feels expected and boring – like Drag Race has become the same types of queens rehashing the same types of drama and doing the same busted, tired challenges. One word: lackluster.

Once again, the judges are gagged over Willow Pill doing trendy 90s throwback…yet again – though thankfully Angeria Paris Van Michaels is the winner this week, and rightly so. In the acting challenge, she served heavy Shangela vibes and sass, and it gives the children LIFE. Lip syncing this week is Kerri Colby (in her original 2019 JLo Versace dress) and Alyssa Hunter, who duked it out to Play by J-Lo, naturally. They both did an okay job, though it's clear Kerri was preoccupied with not messing up her very expensive dress and it read like she was a real housewife of Beverly Hills half-dancing at a party dancing because she's contractually obligated to. Alyssa literally danced circles around her and was the clear winner…though apparently not to RuPaul. Drag Race decisions continue to be a mystery when she sends Alyssa home and keeps Kerri for that supremely lackluster everything.

Though this episode of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race was lackluster, next week's episode looks to be an improv challenge, with the queens tasked with filming PSAs for a charity that supports first eliminated queens, featuring Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield, and Kahmora Hall. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.