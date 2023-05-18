S.W.A.T. Season 6 E22 "Legacy": Check Out These 6 Season Finale Clips With the Season 6 finale hitting on Friday, CBS shared an impressive set of sneak preview clips from S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy."

It's pretty safe to say that it's been a long, strange trip for fans of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. as it went from wrapping up the season to wrapping up the series to back to wrapping up the season – and an order for a 13-episode seventh & final season. And then, this week saw the first five seasons of the series finding a new home over at Netflix (with the current sixth season reportedly joining the first five seasons this fall). And from a pure opinion/speculation standpoint? You never know what might happen if Netflix is happy with how the earlier seasons perform on the streaming service – they have been known to save a show or two that met those criteria. But for now, we're sharing with you an extra-large preview for the sixth season finale, "Legacy." Since it's been six seasons, it's only appropriate that the network would pass along a half-dozen preview clips – enjoy!

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy" Preview

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy": The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son in the season finale (written by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed Billy Gierhart). Now, here's a look at six sneak peek clips from this week's season finale episode of CBS' S.W.A.T.:

And here's a look back at the trifecta of preview images for "Legacy" that were released last week:

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios)