S.W.A.T. Season 6 Ep. 21 & Series Finale Previews: One Final Mission?

Normally, fans of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. would be feeling pretty tense heading into the sixth season's final two episodes based on what's about to hit their screens. In this case, it includes the return of Mack Boyle (Timothy Hutton) as the DEA & the team look to take down a fast-growing cartel. But as you're about to see from the following previews for S06E21 "Forget Shorty" & S06E22 "Legacy," things are about to even deadlier when they learn that the cartel's head is out for revenge – and turning the streets of Los Angeles into a bloodbath. But before we get to that, there's the 800 lb point that I was trying to make – and it's one that can't be avoided because we learned heading into this weekend that these would be the final episodes for the series – a decision that's still confusing and angering fans (and cast members). Here's a look at what's still to come:

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 21 "Forget Shorty": SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary in the series' penultimate episode (written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Paul Bernard):

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy": The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son in the now-series finale (written by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed Billy Gierhart):

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).