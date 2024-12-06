Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: christmas, sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas" Stuffs Our Stockings Tonight

Check out our preview for Netflix's A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, set to hit streaming screens beginning tonight at 9 pm EST.

In just a few hours, Netflix and singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter will be making our holiday seasons a whole lot more festive. Set to hit Netflix screens at 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will showcase Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other chart-topping holiday covers – but she won't be doing it alone, folks! We're talking duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, as well as special guest appearances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell. Should we be expecting an appearing from the big man himself, Santa Claus? I think the answer to that is pretty clear, as you can tell from the image below. To help set the mood before Carpenter's twisted take on the holiday variety special hits our screens, we've got a tease or two of what you can expect:

Along with the official trailer above, we're kicking things off with a look at the official image gallery that was released – but we're not quite done there…

Speaking of Brunson, check out the Abbott Elementary creator and Carpenter from the sketch "Ghosted" – a very real, very modern take on Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol":

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Carpenter shared with the streaming service when news of the holiday special first hit. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me." Netflix's A Nonsense Christmas is produced by Sabrina Carpenter; Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink.

