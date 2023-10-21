Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA: AMPTP "Asked Us to Return to the Table"; Warns of "Noise"

SAG-AFTRA released a message to say that it was the AMPTP who asked the union to return to the negotiating table and to warn against "noise."

Not long after the actors' union and AMPTP announced in a joint statement that negotiations on a new three-year contract would resume on Tuesday, October 24th, at the union's headquarters, SAG-AFTRA released a statement to its membership, making it clear that it was the studios & streamers who "asked us to return to the table." The statement continued, "It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs. As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing, and able to engage on a moment's notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice. Including this morning, just as our bi-annual SAG-AFTRA Convention is underway." The update ends with a warning to members to avoid any potential "noise" regarding the upcoming talks and "do not believe anything you hear until it comes from us." The news that talks would resume comes during the same weekend that SAG-AFTRA is hosting its national convention. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav are expected to be involved in Tuesday's meeting.

As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume on Tuesday, October 24th.

It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs. As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing and able to engage on a moment's notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice. Including this morning, just as our bi-annual SAG-AFTRA Convention is underway.

In the coming days there will likely be a lot of interest and potentially noise surrounding our talks. Do not believe anything you hear until it comes from us.

We are focused.

We are determined.

We will not waver.

One day longer.

One day stronger.

As long as it takes.

– Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!