SAG-AFTRA: Drescher, Crabtree-Ireland Message Shares Deal Highlights

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher & SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland messaged members with some highlights from the deal.

Ahead of Friday's note by the National Board to see if the tentative agreement is sent on to union members for a ratification vote, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland posted a lengthy message to union members thanking them and other for their support over the past 118 days. Along with giving members the green light to return to work and promote their projects, Drescher & Crabtree-Ireland clarified that full details on the agreement will be made available after the National Board vote. But there were some highlights that the duo wanted to pass along that included $1B+ in new wages and funding for benefits plans, a streaming participation bonus, established minimum compensation increases, "consent and compensation guardrails" regarding AI, increased Pension & Health caps that should increase the value of the funds, and "critical protections for diverse communities."

Here's a look at the complete message that went out earlier this evening:

We did it! Our historic TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike is over as of 12:01 a.m. PT this morning.

After 118 days on strike, we are set to change the future of our industry with a transformative contract that includes gains for every category of SAG-AFTRA member who works this contract.

This revolutionary agreement achieves major breakthroughs in addressing compensation via residuals and protections from generative artificial intelligence technology while reaffirming the role human performers play in the production of film, television and streaming entertainment.

Tomorrow, the National Board will meet to review the tentative agreement and vote on whether or not to send it to you, the membership, for a ratification vote.

Although full details will not be shared in advance of tomorrow's meeting, we wanted to share just a few key deal points:

• More than one billion dollars in new wages and benefit plan funding;

• A streaming participation bonus;

• Minimum compensation increases that break the so-called "industry pattern;"

• For the first time, consent and compensation guardrails on the use of AI;

• Raised Pension & Health caps that will channel more value into our funds; and

• Critical protections for diverse communities.

We're proud of the phenomenal efforts of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee, and send our sincerest thanks to you — the members — who made these gains possible by granting a strike authorization prior to negotiations and remaining resolved throughout the 118 days of our strike. Your solidarity helped us achieve the necessary leverage to secure these unprecedented gains.

We're also grateful to our union siblings who stood by our side – literally and figuratively – from the very beginning. We truly could not have succeeded without your unwavering support.

Effective immediately, all SAG-AFTRA members should fulfill their contractual obligations and return to work.

Members and influencers may resume services relating to publicity and the promotion of motion pictures produced under the CBA and Television Agreement without consequence or conflict with the union.

Please keep an eye out for an email from SAG-AFTRA and follow us on social media for news on the National Board's recommendation.

In unity,

President [Fran Drescher] and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator [Duncan Crabtree-Ireland]

