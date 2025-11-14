Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: sag awards, The Actor Awards

SAG Awards Renamed The Actor Awards: Streaming March 1st on Netflix

Set to hit Netflix on March 1, 2026, the SAG Awards has officially been renamed The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. Here's why...

Goodbye, SAG Awards! Welcome, The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA! Thirty years after the famed awards show debuted, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) announced that the newly-renamed 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. Aside from the name change, everything else will be staying the same. The streaming awards ceremony will still honor actors in TV and film, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA's 160,000+ members. The Actor Awards will still honor actors across 15 categories, including individual and ensemble performances of a motion picture, drama series, and comedy series. Netflix released an announcement teaser locking in the date of the big night, while SAG-AFTRA posted an FAQ on its website offering more details on the name change (we included some highlights below).

Why Did SAG-AFTRA Change the Name? "Since the show started over 30 years ago, our iconic statuette has always been called The Actor, and simply evolving the show's name to align with the award itself made obvious sense. We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show."

When Did SAG-AFTRA Consider Changing the Name? "This evolution has been a long time coming. Since the show's inception, the statuette has been called The Actor, and as the show's global audience expanded through Netflix, the timing felt right to make the alignment official and step confidently into the show's next era."

Who Was Involved in Making the Decision to Change the Name? "With more than 160,000 members, it wasn't possible to involve everyone directly, but the Awards Committee, made up of members, was deeply involved throughout. This decision was guided by the Awards Committee, who represent the membership, and SAG-AFTRA leadership. Our goal is, and has always been, to bring greater clarity and global visibility to every performer the union represents and we're confident the new name does exactly that."

