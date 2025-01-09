Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days: Netflix Anime Series Gets Final Trailer, Image Gallery

Dropping on January 11th, here's the final trailer and image gallery for Netflix's anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days.

Article Summary Watch Sakamoto Days' final trailer before the Netflix anime drops on January 11th.

Check out the image gallery previewing Taro Sakamoto's thrilling journey.

New episodes release weekly with Season 1 Part 2 slated for July 2025.

Also, we have a rundown of the English and Japanese voice casts.

In Netflix's anime adaptation of writer/illustrator Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days, the spotlight shines on the ultimate assassin, Taro Sakamoto – feared by villains and admired by other hitmen. One day, he falls in love… and then, out of shape – preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he's still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations, he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before. If that's not enough to get you checking out the anime adaptation when it drops on January 11th, Netflix had a feeling that the final official trailer and an updated image gallery will do the trick – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above and below!

With new episodes of the anime series set to drop weekly – and Season 1 Part 2 set for July 2025 – here's a look back at the previously released official trailer for Sakamoto Days, followed by the official series overview and the opening theme song from Vaundy:

When Sakamoto meets Aoi, the convenience store clerk, it's love at first sight — and just like that, he retires.

Sakamoto gets married, has a daughter, opens a mom-and-pop store in a quiet town, and completely transforms … into a plus-size man. To ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family, the legendary ex–hit man bands together with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins.

Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins, like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)," Sakamoto questions the true meaning of strength.

Get ready for nonstop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and extraordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades.

The English voice cast for Netflix's Sakamoto Days includes Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Lexi Cabrera aka Alexa Bliss as Obiguro, Xolo Maridueña as Heisuke Mashimo, SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Dushaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall as Son Hee, Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho, and Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo.

The Japanese voice cast includes Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Taku Yashiro as Shishiba, and Saori Hayami as Osaragi.

